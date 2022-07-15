3,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine arrive in Georgia

GDPH said there are 93 confirmed cases of the virus in Georgia.

ATLANTA — A limited number of monkeypox vaccine doses have made it to Georiga, according to the state's department of public health on Friday.

There are 93 confirmed cases of the virus in the Peach state, all among men living in metro Atlanta. GDPH said most of them identify as men who have sex with men but that anyone can contract the virus.

About 3,000 doses have arrived of JYNNEOS, a two-dose vaccine series that requires 28 days between doses – enough doses of the vaccine for 1,500 individuals.

"Allocations of monkeypox vaccine from the federal government will increase as production of the vaccine ramps up," the public health department said.

The department is prioritizing vaccines in these five metro counties: Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Cobb and Clayton. People will have to register for an appointment and "meet certain eligibility requirements."

Online scheduling is not available, and for those who might have had contact with someone with monkeypox or if they are at a higher risk of exposure, GDPH said to contact your health provider.

According to the public health department, vaccination is recommended for those who are around people with monkeypox, people who could have been exposed or those who have increased risks of exposure to the virus, like lab workers.

The department provides these tips for protection against the virus: