Georgia's Dept. of Public Health launches online scheduling tool for monkeypox vaccine appointments

Here's how to schedule an appointment.

ATLANTA — Georgia's Department of Public Health launched a new online scheduling tool for monkeypox vaccine appointments.

To schedule an appointment, click here and go to the "Learn More tab" on the DPH's website under "Find a Vaccine and Register for an Appointment." You can also call the DPH's Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line at (888) 457-0186.

The online scheduling tool offers the option of choosing a first or second dose of Jynneos monkeypox vaccine from a dropdown menu.

"Because monkeypox vaccine supply remains limited, you will be asked to answer a series of questions that help DPH prioritize vaccine to individuals who may have been exposed to monkeypox," the DPH said in a release. "The questions follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for administering monkeypox vaccine."

The new scheduling tool allows those who would like to make a monkeypox appointment to do so from anywhere in the state. The DPH said this would help to simplify finding a vaccine and scheduling an appointment because it will be available in one place instead of searching Georgia's health department websites individually.

"The availability of vaccines will be updated regularly to reflect the allocation of vaccine that Georgia receives from the federal government," the DPH said.