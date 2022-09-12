Monroe County girl who battled inoperable brain tumor passes away at age 9

"Mighty" Madeline Sanders passed away on Friday, according to a post on the Jay's HOPE Foundation's Facebook page.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County is mourning the loss of a 9-year-old girl after she passed away in her battle with an inoperable brain tumor.

"Mighty" Madeline Sanders passed away on Friday, according to a post on the Jay's HOPE Foundation's Facebook page.

Back in January 2020, people came together to support Sanders for what they called "Mighty Madeline Monroe Day," in which local businesses donated part of their proceeds to support Madeline when she was in the hospital in Atlanta.

The post says, "Our Mighty Madeline Monroe WON her battle with cancer as she skipped through the gates of Heaven. This smart, sassy and spunky little girl has climbed right up into her Savior’s lap, making Him laugh with one of her signature jokes. She had the best sense of humor, her smile would melt your heart, and her big personality was unmatched. Madeline Monroe was such a special gift to all of us!"

Visitation for Madeline is Friday, September 16 at New Providence Baptist Church in Forsyth from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

The Celebration of Life Service is Saturday, September 17 at Rock Springs Church in Milner at 2 p.m.