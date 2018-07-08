WASHINGTON, DC (WLTX) -- More than 10,000 pounds of pork egg rolls are being recalled due to concerns over possible plastic contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued the alert after Van Oriental Foods “received two consumer complaints stating that a thin thread of plastic was found in the egg rolls products.”

The products, which were shipped nationwide, are in 5.4-oz. packages containing two pieces of “VAN’S KITCHEN 2 EGG ROLLS PORK GRAB AND GO” with lot code 18150, a Julian date of 18150A and various “FRESHNESS DATE/BEST IF USED BY” dates.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

While there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, FSIS says anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

