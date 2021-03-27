Navicent's Eisenhower Parkway vaccine site seeing large turnout

Since Governor Kemp announced younger people can get the vaccine, the site is booked for the next several days.

MACON, Georgia — One Macon vaccination site will be busy for the next several days.

The Navicent vaccine site on Eisenhower Parkway says they've been keeping busy.

Before Governor Brian Kemp opened up vaccine eligibility this week, Navicent says they often had open spots on the schedule.

Now, the site says they're booked for the next several days.

Anybody that lives or works in the state of Georgia is eligible to come to the vaccine site.

Navicent Chief Clinical Officer Dawn Ross says it's important that every eligible person gets the vaccine.

"We want to make sure to get a vaccine to anyone who wants one," Ross said. "We try to make that as easy as possible. I think with the safety and efficacy of the vaccines that are currently available to us, that it's important that everyone who wants one and is eligible gets one."