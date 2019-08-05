Nearly 7 million dogs suffer from this heart disease. This woman helped bring a life-saving procedure to Florida

Schmidt said she wasn’t satisfied with saving just her own dog. According to vets at UF, mitral valve disease -- the condition Dutch has -- affects as many as 7 million dogs across the U.S.
“They have difficulty breathing, they struggle to breathe, and if not treated they will drown,” Swift said. “That’s what happens to dogs with heart failure. They will drown with fluid in their lungs.”
Schmidt is working with a non-profit group and UF vets to help convince Uechi to come to Florida. Their efforts worked.
Beginning this summer, Uechi will make regular trips to operate on sick dogs and to teach Florida surgeons how to do the same thing.
“He’s in his late 50s and so there’s a time he wants to stop doing this and, of course, it would be a tragedy if he stopped and there wasn’t anyone else who could take over,” Swift said. “He wants to train the next generation of surgeons. It’s a great opportunity to be able to offer this service but also to train other surgeons on how to do it in the future.”
Schmidt said she realizes the surgery’s steep price may not be affordable for most, but for her, the extra time she’s been given with Dutch is priceless.
“He’s already lived beyond his diagnosis,” she said. “It’s incredible...that’s been the best year of my life.”
Once UF can perform its own operations, vets say the price will go down. The vets in Gainesville hope to share what they learn with other universities so the same surgery could one day be more widely available at a price more could afford.
“I think it’s the best thing next to his heart repair that I can imagine,” Schmidt said. “It’s going to save a lot of dogs’ lives.”
