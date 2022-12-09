New booster vaccine to fight 2 current COVID-19 variants to soon be available in Georgia

The state health department will soon have a bivalent COVID-19 booster available.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — It's meant to fight and protect you from the two current variants, Michael Hokanson with North Central Health District says, "Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5."

The Georgia Department of Public Health is rolling out a bivalent COVID booster. This means the vaccine has the genetic makeup for two COVID-19 versions. The original strain and the omicron subvariants.

Earl Fletcher is a Vietnam veteran and has some health problems. He plans to get the new booster when it is available.

"I'd rather take the vaccine, rather use that option instead of not using it at all," Fletcher said.

According to the state health department, Georgia is reporting an average of 3,000 COVID cases weekly. Hokanson says this new vaccine has an age restriction.

"The Pfizer updated booster is only for ages 12 and up. The Moderna booster is only for ages 18 and up," Hokanson said.

In order to get the bivalent COVID booster, you need to have the first two doses of the vaccine, or after your last known booster shot. After two months, then you can get the new bivalent COVID booster shot. Currently, the state does not have the vaccine readily available, but Hokanson says once they have them, the state will make an announcement and you can schedule an appointment to get the booster. Fletcher is up to date on his COVID vaccinations.

"I got it because it protects me. It's as simple as that. Some people are afraid of the outcome, but you have to take a chance."