A new study by a national health care company has ranked Georgia third in the nation for the most increases in Lyme disease between 2015 and 2017.

Arizona and Florida were No. 1 and 2, respectively, in the new Quest Diagnostics Health Trends report.

The company identified rates of Lyme disease based on 6 million lab tests ordered by physicians for patients in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Lyme disease has infected people in every single state, the report said.

Lyme-infected ticks latch on to people and weeks later they could experience swelling, heart, brain and even nerve problems. Symptoms can include fever, headache, fatigue, joint pain, and/or a bull’s eye pattern rash.

The new research examined test results conducted between 2010 and 2017 and found a significant jump in Lyme disease cases just over the last two years.

Other states showing extreme increases in Lyme disease over the last two years were Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

Here are some tips on how to preview tick bites:

Cover up. When in wooded or grassy areas, wear shoes, long pants tucked into your socks, a long-sleeved shirt, a hat and gloves. Try to stick to trails and avoid walking through low bushes and long grass. Keep your dog on a leash.

Use insect repellents. Apply insect repellent with a 20 percent or higher concentration of DEET to your skin. Parents should apply repellent to their children, avoiding their hands, eyes and mouth. Apply products with permethrin to clothing or buy pretreated clothing.

Try to Tick-proof your yard. Clear brush and leaves where ticks live. Keep woodpiles in sunny areas.

Check yourself, your children and your pets for ticks. Be especially vigilant after spending time in wooded or grassy areas. Deer ticks are often no bigger than the head of a pin, so you may not discover them unless you search carefully.

It's helpful to shower as soon as you come indoors. Ticks often remain on your skin for hours before attaching themselves. Showering and using a washcloth might remove unattached ticks.

Don't assume you're immune. You can get Lyme disease more than once.

Remove a tick as soon as possible. Using tweezers gently grasp the tick near its head or mouth. Don't squeeze or crush the tick but pull carefully and steadily. Once you've removed the entire tick, dispose of it and apply antiseptic to the bite area.

