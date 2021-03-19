New vaccination sites to open in Baldwin, Peach counties

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Folks in Peach and Baldwin counties can now visit a vaccination site closer to their homes.
Beginning Friday, Atrium Health Navicent will begin providing vaccinations at Navicent Health Baldwin and Atrium Health Navicent Peach Hospital.
Vaccines will be available by appointment from 9 a.m. to noon each Friday.
Peach County Medical Center CEO Laura Gentry discussed why the new vaccine site is so important.
"Our patients are very vulnerable to the virus and we just want to make sure that we keep them safe and healthy," Gentry said. "You know, It's a little hard sometimes for them to get transportation to other sites. Being able to offer it here in the community just really makes it more available to our patients."
To sign up for an appointment, you can visit their website or call 478-633-7233.