MACON, Ga. — There are no reported cases of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, in Central Georgia currently.

That’s according to a news release from the Department of Public Health's Department of Public Health.

“We understand that this is a rapidly changing situation, giving opportunity for rumors and misinformation to easily spread throughout our community,” Michael Hokanson, North Central Health District public information officer, said in the release.

The release says the NCHD is monitoring the coronavirus situation in Central Georgia and if a case is confirmed in the area, the agency will let the community know.

“We continue to ask everyone to look to North Central Health District, the Georgia Department of Public Health, CDC, and the World Health Organization for information on confirmed cases and preventative measures,” Hokanson said in the release.

A patient in north Georgia would be the state's third confirmed case of the COVID-19 coronavirus if preliminary results are confirmed.

RELATED: North Georgia hospital confirms new possible COVID-19 case

A statement from the Floyd Medical Center in Rome, Georgia says they got that preliminary positive result for the 46-year-old woman late Thursday night.

That came from the Georgia Department of Public Health and they are waiting for the Centers For Disease control to confirm that result.

In the release, the agency said the risk of COVID-19 is still low at this time and people should follow these basic prevention measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

MORE RELATED HEADLINES

VERIFY: Hand washing is better than using hand sanitizer

Central Georgia schools taking coronavirus precautions

VERIFY: Children less susceptible to coronavirus

VERIFY: Lysol can help stop spread of new coronavirus strain

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.