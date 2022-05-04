The McKoys have been living at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta for 45 days for care.

ATLANTA — The nursing shortage is hitting a crisis point across the U.S. and one Georgia family said they're seeing the fallout firsthand at home.

The McKoys are struggling to find full-time at-home patient care for their son Mattie. They said the nursing shortage is part of a larger problem that's putting the nation's most vulnerable children in a dangerous situation.

Katie McKoy has been living at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta for 45 days with her son. He suffers from spinal neurofibromatosis, a rare disease that causes tumors to grow on his spinal cord and it takes away his ability to breathe, walk, talk and eat. Mattie recently had surgery to try and relieve some of the pressure.

She said Mattie wants to play video games with his brother and sister and relax in his own room -- but his parents said they are terrified that taking him home could end in tragedy because they can't get any help.

"It's heartbreaking, it's gut-wrenching, it's kept me up at night. I haven't been able to eat, I haven't been able to sleep because I am scared of losing my son," said Katie McKoy.

She said he needs extra medical support and care adding that when a kid with a breathing trach comes home, they normally have 24-hour nursing care.

"I am managing a child with a tracheostomy, with a feeding tube, who has seizures and is taking chemotherapy. And I am being told me and my husband have to take care of everything all by ourselves," she said. "We are struggling here. We are drowning."

She said they have not been able to find a single nurse to help with home nursing care once he's released -- and she puts the blame squarely on the state.

Georgia Medicaid only pays nurses $20 an hour, even though she says the industry standard is $10 to $20 dollars an hour more, adding the state does not reimburse for mileage.

"They would be paying to work instead of getting paid for their work. And I don't blame any nurse for not wanting to work in-home care, especially pediatric home care, because there's no money for them in this," she said.

During this year's legislative session, disability advocates pleaded with lawmakers to increase the wage for Medicaid nurses to help ease the burden of in-home healthcare. However, Rep. Tommy Benton told them the responsibility for care is on the families.

"People at home are just going to have to do more with less," Rep. Benton said at the hearing.

McKoy said such reasoning doesn't offer a tangible solution.

"Families like mine are not looking for a handout. We are not looking for someone to raise our kids for us," she said. "We are just looking for support so we can provide the best lives for our children."

She said doctors at the hospital have told them to come back if they have trouble managing Mattie's care at home.

The mother pointed out Mattie requires an ICU bed at the hospital and said that costs Georgia Medicaid $10,000 a night. Round-the-clock nursing care would cost the state less than $500 a night, according to McKoy.

"There are children who are in this hospital right now who are living here because of this situation at the cost to the state and everyone else," she said. "So it's economically foolish to not fund this or increase the pay to these nurses."

With their doctor's consent, they plan to take Mattie home on Friday. She said they're going to manage the best they can alone because that's what's best for their son.

McKoy said she hopes next session lawmakers will consider raising the rates for nurses to give families like hers a fighting chance.

"We are taxpayers, we are hardworking citizens of Georgia, and it's time for the lawmakers of Georgia to start helping us," she said.