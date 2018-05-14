When Nancy Phelps was bit by a Lone Star Tick in the Spring of 2017, she didn't think much of it.

Ticks are not an uncommon thing in Green Country, Okla., and she knew that as she played in the grass with her grandchildren.

But within a week she began having stomach problems and noticing rashes on her body, thinking it was just a random reaction, possibly to something she ate.

Months later, Phelps went into anaphylactic shock, and was unable to breath as a result.

"Within about a week time, I was in the emergency room with Anaphylaxis eight different times," Phelps told KJRH.

Eventually doctors diagnosed her with the alpha gal allergy,where the immune system responds to alpha gal, a sugar found in beef, venison, lamb and pork.

Reactions range from redness and itching, stomach problems to anaphylaxis. Researchers say the fattier the red meat, the more likely a person is to have a severe reaction.

And while this is nothing new, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting that tick-borne illnesses have more than double in the last rew years.

The specific red meat allergy that Phelps is now living with has been reported in more than 3,000 cases across the county and researchers expect that number to continue to rise along with the population of ticks.

Luckily for Phelps, the allergy can eventually stop if the she avoids other potential tick bites.

The CDC has a list of how to avoid ticks and tick-borne illnesses, which includes:

Avoid wooded and brushy areas with high grass and leaf litter, and walk in the center of wooded trails.

Treat outdoor clothing and gear with the insecticide permethrin.

Use a an insect repellent containing at least 20 percent DEET.

If you find a tick on the skin, remove it right away. Use tweezers and pinch the tick near its mouth parts, pulling it out slowly in a continuous motion. Don't twist it, which might leave tick parts behind in the skin.

Tick-borne diseases, including Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, and tularemia, can lead to distinctive rashes, which the CDC details here.

Check yourself, your kids and pets for ticks after spending time outdoors.

Bathe or shower as soon as possible after coming indoors (preferably within two hours) to wash off and more easily find ticks that are crawling on you.

Tumble dry clothes in a dryer on high heat for 10 minutes to kill ticks on dry clothing after you come indoors.

