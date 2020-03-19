PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — On Thursday morning, Peach County leaders met with the state's Department of Public Health on Thursday to learn all they can about the county's first confirmed COVID-19 case.

"This person is hospitalized, has had no travel history, and was previously home bound. So, contact with other people has been minimal," Emergency Management Director Jeff Doles said.

For the first time, they've decided to restrict county buildings to just staff.

"All public buildings, city halls, courthouse, fire stations, public libraries, everything else. Those that have not been closed are now closed to public access," Doles said.

Doles says the sheriff's office, Byron Police, and the Fort Valley Police Department will enforce that.

But due to privacy laws, Doles says he can't go into detail about the person who tested positive.

"The person was home bound. They were pretty much bed ridden, so they have not been out in the general public. I wish I could give you more information," he said.

Although Doles can not confirm the name, age, or gender of the person, he was able to say that person is being kept at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.

Doles says in the meantime, people should continue following the CDC's recommendations.

"Limit face to face contact as much as possible, use good hygiene, and just be sensible. There's no need for panic. There's no need for alarm," he said.

Doles says at this time, Peach County, Fort Valley and Byron have not discussed setting a curfew.

