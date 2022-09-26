Peach County woman hopes to help those in crisis after husband's suicide

Kyle James is in long-term recovery after the loss of her husband in 2008.

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — According to the CDC, every 11 minutes someone takes their life by suicide in the Unites States. On Thursday, September 29, Piedmont Macon is hosting a Suicide Prevention Symposium. It's to bring awareness and shine light on suicide. Grief counselor Franchetta Trawick is coordinating the event. She says helping others with mental health struggles is important in Central Georgia.

"The topic should never be considered something that we keep hidden or it's only a private conversation. That we need to make sure that as a community we embrace people who want to discuss it," Trawick said.

Addiction counselor Kyle James will be speaking at the symposium. She lost her husband, Robert, to suicide in 2008. After he left the military, he struggled with PTSD. She says not talking about it led to her own struggles with drinking.

"I'm actually a person in long-term recovery, and what that means to me is I haven't had used any drugs or drank any alcohol for 11 years," James said.

James became an addiction counselor to help others who were dealing with the mental health issues.

"If we don't focus on the present right now, and really, it's about letting people know you're not bad person trying to get good, you're a sick person trying to get well," James said.