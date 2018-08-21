You hear from people all the time that kids "never get out and play anymore."

Now, doctors are doing something about that. Some are writing prescriptions to play!

And the American Academy of Pediatrics is recommending that all pediatricians do the same!

It says "play" with parents and friends is critical to a healthy development, fundamental for life skills, and it helps reduce stress.

The new report shows playtime has decreased significantly over the past 15 years. Even in school.

About 30 percent of kindergarten children don't go out for recess.

And yes, while screen time has increased, researchers found that it's important to find a balance between that and playful learning.

“Play is really brain building because it has all kinds of effects on brain structure and function. Executive function skills, learning to persist on a task, learning to solve problems, of learning to be flexible about how they are learning things. It's how we learn not what we learn,” says Dr. Michael Yogman, the lead author from Mount Auburn Hospital.

This is any kind of play from some roughhousing, being outside or social and pretend play.

The Academy of Pediatrics research did not include specific recommendations about how much play.

But it asks doctors to talk with parents before their babies turn two about how important play is to a healthy development.

Pediatricians say play leads to skills like collaboration, negotiation, conflict resolution, self-advocacy, and leadership.

So you're probably thinking, that's great, but how do I make my kid do that?

All they want to do is play on the tablet or the phone.

Researchers recommend getting your kids outside more to explore nature and get them interested in things like music, dance, and art.

