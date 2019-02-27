MARIETTA, Ga. — The Pickens County Sheriff's Office says Deputy Cassie Defoor's condition appears to be improving.

Defoor has been hospitalized at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta since she had emergency heart surgery after an aorta was torn during a routine procedure last Thursday to adjust and update a pacemaker.

The 30-year-old deputy has had a pacemaker since she was 20 years old. It's helped to keep her going strong, in spite of a congenital heart defect.

Pickens County Sheriff's Capt. Chris Stancil said doctors were able to remove her heart bypass machine on Tuesday and that her heart is functioning well. She remains on a ventilator, but it is only functioning at a very minimal level, he said.

Stancil said Defoor's lungs are performing the majority of the work and said doctors hope to remove it later in the day on Wednesday.

Pickens County Deputy Cassie Defoor

Pickens County Sheriff's Office

On Tuesday, Stancil said, doctors began to back Defoor off of some of the pain medication.

"They want to determine what her level of responsiveness is," he said. "Once the doctors have made that determination, they will be able to make her more comfortable."

Defoor reportedly opened her eyes for a part of the day on Tuesday. At one point during the day, Stancil said, she even tried to sit up when members of her family were in the hospital room.

"We weren't sure if she could hear us, but we asked her to blink or squeeze a hand if she could, and she did," Stancil said.

"She responded to you?" asked 11Alive's Michael King.

"Yes, she blinked in answer to one question, and she squeezed someone else's hand," he said.

On Wednesday, doctors expect to perform an MRI in order to determine how much, or if any damage exists in her brain. This will help doctors better determine her ongoing prognosis.

Defoor's family said they have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support they have received from the community in Pickens County as well as from across metro Atlanta.

As of Wednesday morning, donations to the GoFundMe page established to help Deputy Defoor with her medical bills have exceeded $12,300. Additional private donations have taken the fundraising effort by the Sheriff's Auxiliary Unit to more than $14,000.

The Sheriff's Auxiliary Unit of the Pickens County Sheriff's Office is a 501c3 non-profit organization which helps provide assistance as well as moral support for law enforcement officers and their families.

On Monday, Pickens County Chief Deputy Jeff Hall told 11Alive, "Insurance only covers so much. The family has a burden of financial costs, so it's important that if anybody can help that we try to. She's a servant for our community, and we believe servants should be recognized in a time of need."

Capt. Stancil wants everyone to know that their prayers are deeply appreciated and ask everyone to continue to pray for Defoor's healing.