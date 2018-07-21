Pictsweet Farms has issued a recall on bags of frozen Brussels sprouts due to potential milk and soy allergens.

The affected packages are 12-ounce baby Brussels sprouts in steamable bags with a UPC code reading "0 70560 97731 9" and production codes beginning with "1508K."

The packages have expiration dates of May 30, 2020.

Pictsweet says butter sauce containing milk and soy allergens was found in packages that did not disclose the presence of milk and soy.

The impacted products were sold in Ohio, Alabama, California, Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Consumers who have purchased the effected products can call Pictsweet's consumer affairs line at 1-800-527-0986 to receive a refund or replacement product.

