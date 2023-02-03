Pollen season came early this year. Here's how to lower your symptoms

High and very high pollen counts can impact individuals with allergies more.

MACON, Ga. — The yellowish-green dust can get on your car, the exterior of your home, and pretty much anywhere. In Central Georgia, this season of pollen came earlier than usual.

The reason? The warm weather.

Macon allergist, Dr. David Plaxico says this warmth means all the trees are blooming earlier than usual. In 2018, the Allergy and Asthma Foundation of America said more than 24 million people in the U.S. had seasonal allergies.

Currently, Central Georgia has a very high tree pollen count that can affect most people.

Alexander Wang says he also appreciates the rain helping with his allergy symptoms.

"Typically rain keeps some of the symptoms down and also it makes it easier on my breathing, for the most part, that day," Wang said.

Wang says he likes the outdoors. He enjoys going to the park, cycling, and other outdoor activities as long as the weather stays cool enough.

The early arrival of pollen can cause a runny nose, itchy eyes, and lots of sneezing.

Pollen is a powdery substance produced by different types of seed plants but Dr. Plaxico says you can lower the symptoms by remembering the triple-A.

1. Avoid the outdoors.

Plaxico says peak pollen hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you have to go outside, were a mask to give you some relief.

2. Allergy medication

You can find different seasonal allergy medications like eye drops, pills, nasal sprays and inhalers at your local pharmacy or department store.

3. Allergy shots

An allergist can help you determine what type of allergy you and have and provide you with the right vaccination.

Wang says the shots have been beneficial for him and he sees a difference in his symptoms.