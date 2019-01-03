New research from public health groups and scientists show food and drinks are contaminated with an ingredient in a weed killer.

The non-profit organization U.S. Public Interest Research Group (U.S. PIRG) found the research from the past several years show the food and drinks are contaminated with glyphosate, which is found in Roundup.

The World Health Organization and state of California found glyphosate is a probable carcinogen.

U.S. PIRG tested five wines and 15 beers. The wine brands tested included Beringer, Barefoot and Sutter Home. Beer brands tested included Budweiser, Coors, Miller Lite, Sam Adams, Samuel Smith Organic and New Belgium.

The tests found glyphosate is found in most beers and wine sold in the U.S.

In response to the report, the Beer Institute told USA TODAY, "Our members work with farmers who go to great lengths to raise their crops sustainably and safely. ... The results of the most recent federal testing showed farmers’ use of glyphosate falls well below federal limits."

USA TODAY also reached out to several of the beer and wine companies named in the study. The publication said several contested the study while others admitted the presence of herbicides in "trace amounts" is possible but also out of their control.

