ATLANTA — President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania are in Georgia -- this time to address the growing prescription drug abuse and heroin use epidemic across the U.S.

The Trumps came to Atlanta Wednesday to speak at the Eighth Annual Rx Drug Abuse and Heroin Summit at the Hyatt Regency Hotel. President Trump is expected to speak in the afternoon and leave right after.

Since taking office, Trump has made multiple statements on the nation's drug epidemic including one roughly a month earlier on March 19.

"Together, we will defeat this epidemic -- it's a true epidemic -- as one people, one family, and one magnificent nation under God," Trump said in a statement issued by the White House.

The date also marked the one-year anniversary of when Trump launched an initiative to "tackle the driving forces of the opioid crisis." In the statement, the White House said progress has been made.

Trump is expected to speak on the very same subject at the summit.

The event was founded in 2012 and, according to organizers, is the largest national gathering of professionals working to find solutions to address the prescription drug abuse and misuse epidemic with 3,000 participants.

11Alive has done extensive reporting on the opioid epidemic and the impact it's having on metro Atlanta's suburbs.

Our team of digital investigators uncovered a startling 4000% increase in heroin-related deaths inside a geographic location identified as “The Triangle” in the wealthy suburbs of Atlanta.

That was the case at the time, but that area has grown.

Watch the full investigation, here.

