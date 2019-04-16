ATLANTA — President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania are in Georgia -- this time to address the growing prescription drug abuse and heroin use epidemic across the U.S.

The Trumps came to Atlanta Wednesday to speak at the Eighth Annual Rx Drug Abuse and Heroin Summit at the Hyatt Regency Hotel. President Trump is expected to speak in the afternoon and leave right after.

The Latest on the opioid epidemic (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump says his administration is using every resource it has to fight the nation's opioid crisis. He says "nothing is going to stop" him from wiping it out.

He says his administration has secured $6 billion in federal dollars over two years to fight opioid abuse, but the epidemic won't be solved overnight.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump are speaking at a conference in Atlanta for elected leaders and health and law enforcement officials.

Opioid abuse claimed nearly 48,000 American lives in 2017. The number of prescriptions for opioid painkillers filled in the U.S. fell substantially in 2017, but it's unclear if the opioid problem is declining

11:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump is claiming credit for progress in battling the opioid epidemic. But there's a debate over whether the crisis has peaked and what his administration has accomplished.

The president and first lady Melania Trump are both speaking at a conference in Atlanta for elected leaders and health and law enforcement officials.

The president has declared opioids a national health emergency. The first lady focuses on the issue in her national "Be Best" child welfare campaign.

Opioid abuse claimed a record of nearly 48,000 American lives in 2017. An estimated 2 million people are addicted to the drugs, which include both legal prescriptions.

Since taking office, Trump has made multiple statements on the nation's drug epidemic including one roughly a month earlier on March 19.

"Together, we will defeat this epidemic -- it's a true epidemic -- as one people, one family, and one magnificent nation under God," Trump said in a statement issued by the White House.

The date also marked the one-year anniversary of when Trump launched an initiative to "tackle the driving forces of the opioid crisis." In the statement, the White House said progress has been made.

The summit was founded in 2012 and, according to organizers, is the largest national gathering of professionals working to find solutions to address the prescription drug abuse and misuse epidemic with 3,000 participants.

11Alive has done extensive reporting on the opioid epidemic and the impact it's having on metro Atlanta's suburbs.

Our team of digital investigators uncovered a startling 4000% increase in heroin-related deaths inside a geographic location identified as “The Triangle” in the wealthy suburbs of Atlanta.

That was the case at the time, but that area has grown.

