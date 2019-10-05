The Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to be aware of their surroundings after a rabid fox attacked people earlier this week.

It was reported to deputies that two people were bitten by a fox on American Legion Road on May 7.

Wildlife management put a trap out to catch the fox for testing, but a neighbor shot and killed it before it was captured.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office confirmed the fox tested positive for rabies and they asked people to pay closer attention to unusual behavior from animals in the area.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says the rabid fox case is likely an isolated incident and that wild animal sightings are common in Wilcox County.

They ask that you don’t call DNR anytime you see an animal, unless you see one acting strangely. Do not try to approach or catch the animal yourself.

