CENTERVILLE, Ga. — The American Red Cross says business closings and canceled blood drives this month has left them at least 7,000 pints of blood short in Georgia.

They say COVID-19 is causing a national blood shortage, and Governor Brian Kemp is urging healthy Georgians to step forward.

Coronavirus patients may not need blood transfusions, but cancer patients, car accident victims, and others undergoing surgery still do.

On Wednesday, First Baptist Church of Centerville opened their doors to host a blood drive during the nation-wide shortage.

"We knew that we could take extra precautions because we're not having services, so there would be nobody else here and we could spread out," church member Luann Purcell said.

Cots were placed at a safe, social distance, supplies were wiped down, and temperatures were taken before anyone could enter the Red Cross blood donation site.

Red Cross spokeswoman Ronnika McFall says they're already down nearly 100,000 donations country-wide.

"If you do the math, you will see that the Red Cross is in dire need for volunteers to come out and give blood," McFall said. "There are no reported cases of the coronavirus, or any respiratory virus, being transmitted by a blood transfusion."

Richie Sokinas and his dad donate regularly, and are encouraging others to do the same.

"My wife is a nurse so she's very adamant about the needs for blood. So if you're able to give, there's lots of precautions being taken. If you're able to give, then give," Sokinas said.

The Red Cross is asking people who have recently traveled to China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, and a few other countries to refrain from giving blood for at least 28 days. This also applies to people who have COVID-19, or have been possibly, or knowingly exposed to it.

To schedule a blood donation appointment, click here.

For more information about donating blood and COVID-19, click here.

RELATED: 'I’m literally choosing rent or medication': Families trying to get by as charities call for help

RELATED: Red Cross still needs blood during coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: Preparing for a pandemic doesn’t include stocking up on toilet paper

RELATED: Coronavirus causes Veterans Affairs to adopt 'no visitors' policy in nursing homes

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.