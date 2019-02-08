COVINGTON, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp's office is planning to investigate the toxic chemicals being released by two plants in metro Atlanta.

WebMD and Georgia Health News report that Kemp's office will look into the matter.

Last month, a WebMD article published warned about the level of ethylene oxide released by Sterigenics in Cobb County, near Smyrna, and a separate company, BD, in Covington.

In recent years, the United States Environmental Protection Agency updated its classification for ethylene oxide from "Likely to cause cancer" to "Definitely causes cancer."

The gas is used to sterilize medical equipment.

RELATED: What is ethylene oxide?

When neighbors learned about the emissions, it stirred up outrage that they were not notified of the increased cancer risks. Residents in both communities have been holding meetings.

Tuesday night, Smyrna residents gathered at Campbell Middle school to hear from the president of Sterigencis and find out more about the plant and ethylene oxide. And Thursday night, Covington residents met for the first time, packing a church.

READ: 'Trust is totally broken': Smyrna residents meet with plant accused of releasing cancer-causing toxin

Attendees expressed what they want in the community.

BD said in statement last month they meet or exceed all local, state and federal ethylene oxide emission standards in Covington

Read their statement below.

The president of Sterigenics noted that their company's use of ethylene oxide falls withing the Environmental Protection Agency's limits. Both Sterigenics and BD are allowed to self report the results of their own testing to the EPA.

Friday morning, State Rep. Pam Dickerson issued a statement regarding emissions coming from the BD plant.

“Independent testing of ethylene oxide emissions [in the state of Georgia] is the only reasonable way to guard against the potential cancer caused by this dangerous chemical," Dickerson said. "I strongly support funding of this testing by the State of Georgia and local governments. We should all work together to understand what we are facing.”

RELATED:

'I can't just stand by' | Neighbors prepare to fight against plant releasing cancer-causing toxin

Cancer-causing chemical in 2 Georgia communities leads to more cases of cancer, experts say