MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an abuse claim at PruittHealth Macon, a nursing home on Anthony Road.

According to a police report, a 70-year-old nonverbal resident wrote on a note that a nurse slapped her so hard that it left her with a black eye and bruising.

The nurse involved told deputies that she only changed the patient's diaper twice on her shift, and that the only problem she had was that the patient's bed was sitting up too high and could not be lowered.

The Pruitt director told deputies the nursing home wants to prosecute, but so far, no one has been charged.

Deciding to put a family member in a nursing home can be a difficult decision, but these days, researching a facility ahead of time is a lot easier than you may think.

Kate Long's 94-year old grandfather is a resident at Carlyle Place in Macon. He's been there since 2005 and Long says he's received great care.



"Back then, they had only been opened a few years and all the online rating tools weren't necessarily as big as they are today, so it was just a lot of word of mouth," says Long.

15 years ago, Long says her family picked the facility based off commercials, reviews from friends around town, and great customer service, but in 2020, there are a lot of online resources to help you pick a good location for your loved one.



Online, you can also find other sites like U.S. News and World Report that rate nursing homes, or read Google reviews from people who've had real experiences with the facility.



If you're looking for a more dependable resource, Medicare has an online nursing home search tool. You enter your city or zip code and can compare facilities.

The results give you an overall rating, health and safety reports, and information on staffing and quality of care.



The data from the government-run medicare website is compiled from state inspections and complaint investigations.

