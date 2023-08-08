Robotic surgery expands to emergency and critical care procedures

Atrium Health Navicent has added its third Da Vinci robot to increase minimally-invasive surgeries.

MACON, Ga. — According to Atrium Health Navicent, they used robotic technology in over 900 surgeries last year. Dr. Danny Vaughn says the Da Vinci robot gave him more flexibility during surgery.

This means they can expand care when it comes to minimally invasive surgeries. Vaughn says patients recover more quickly when they use the robot for minimally invasive surgery.

"It takes a little getting used to, it takes a little experience to get really comfortable with it, but you know, after 20 or 30 cases it's really become my preference," Vaughn said.

Other surgeries the robot is used for are gall bladder, cardiac and pediatric surgeries. Vaughn says he uses them for weightless surgeries.

"Bariatric surgery, I do gallbladders, hernia repairs, hiatal hernia repairs. Some of the cardiothoracic surgeons use them for lung reduction, for lung cancer," Vaughn said.

The robots aren't replacing surgeons in the operating room. Vaughn says they work hand-in-hand.

"The surgeon sits at a console that is a few feet from the patient, and we insert our hands into these consoles, and hand movements are translated to the robot arm, which moves the instrument and performs the operation," Vaughn said.

Vaughn says one of the advantages of the robot during abdomen and pelvis surgeries is more flexibility.

"With a robot, you can actually flex and move your wrist so you actually have more range of motion," Vaughn said.

Vaughn says there are other advantages to seeing into the body.

"The camera picture is just so much better," Vaughn said. "The robotic camera actually has two separate cameras at the end of the robot. The image from one camera goes to your left eye, the image from the other camera goes to your right eye so you actually see things in a 3-dimensional format."