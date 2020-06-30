Savannah mayor issues executive order requiring masks in the city

You can be fined up to $500 if you do not obey the mayor's orders, and it applies to both residents and visitors

SAVANNAH, Ga. — If you’re planning on visiting Savannah anytime soon, you’ll need to wear a mask or you could face a fine of up to $500.

During his weekly COVID-19 update, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said he notified Gov. Brian Kemp that he was signing an executive order requiring masks to be worn in public spaces within the city of Savannah.

The order says anyone entering a commercial establishment in the city must wear a mask or face covering while inside.

It does not apply to religious establishments, though it is highly encouraged.

It also says all restaurants, retail stores, salons, and grocery stores in the city must require employees to wear a mask when they are having face-to-face interactions with the public.

Face coverings are not required in personal vehicles, when you are with members of your household, during outdoor physical activity, while eating or drinking, when it could aggravate a health condition, or when the person is under 10-years-old.

The order says anyone who fails to comply with the order is guilty of a civil infraction punishable by a fine of up to $500.

The order goes into effect on July 1 and 8 a.m. and will remain in effect for an indefinite period of time.