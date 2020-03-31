ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Scientists around the globe are doing their best detective work to uncover the secrets of COVID-19 coronavirus and so far, their biggest discoveries have been that shelter in place and social distancing orders work, and this virus was not man-made.

Thanks to a process called sequencing, scientists are tracking eight different strains of this current coronavirus that are infecting people worldwide. There are multiple strains because as the virus travels it mutates slightly, allowing researchers to find out where those particular strains are spreading.

RELATED: What we're learning about COVID-19

In California, where a strict shelter-in-place order has been issued, scientists have found that more than half of the samples tested are a strain from outside the state, meaning the patients were infected elsewhere, while 30 percent are from healthcare workers or families of people who already have that virus.

This means only 20 percent are from community spread, showing that social distancing is working.

When it comes to the virus' origins, scientists have found the molecular structure is closest to a strain of coronavirus found in bats and it naturally evolved to infect humans. According to researchers, if you want to weaponize a virus, you start with one that attacks humans instead of hoping an animal strain mutates.

They're all clues as we all try to solve this mystery.

RELATED: New, faster Covid-19 test approved and on the way

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter