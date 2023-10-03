Several areas in Jones County under boil water advisories after main break

According to a news release, the breaks have disrupted the water supply or caused low water pressure in parts of the county.

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — The Jones County Water System has issued boil water advisories due to several water main breaks Friday.

The first advisory affects the following areas:

River North Blvd

River North Cir

Wimbledon Ln

Trophy Ct

Eagle Dr

Nassau Ct

Wedgewood Ct

Masters Cove

Horseshoe Bend

River Hills Ln

Southern Pines Ct

River Forest Dr

Plantation Dr

River Pointe Dr

Shoreline Dr

River Knoll

Iron Wood

Old Ridge Way

The second advisory affects:

Lite N Tie Rd (Addresses 111 – 944)

Clinton Crossing Dr

Twin Lakes Dr

Walnut Grove Rd

Aaron Cir

Wesley Dr

Caitlyn Ct

Homer Roberts Rd

Overland Way

Grayson Glen Dr

Larry Stephens Way

India Woods Dr

The Wy

Railroad St

Amy Clegg Dr

Hidden Lakes Dr

Annies Path

Gray Ridge Rd.

In order to protect the public from a potential health hazard, customers that have experienced water outages and/or low water pressures are advised to use only boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking, cooking, or preparing food. To properly boil tap water for use, customers should:

• Heat water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the container;

• Continue heating the water for one minute once it begins to boil;

• Remove the water from the heat source and allow to cool before use. During a Boil Water Advisory, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that boiled tap water or bottled water be used for following:

• Drinking

• Brushing teeth

• Washing food and preparing food and baby formula

• Making ice

• Drinking water for pets

Other activities such as cloth washing, dish washing and other uses can be done without boiling tap water, if done properly.

The advisory is in effect until the Jones County Water System has completed testing to makes sure that there is no longer a public health concern. Customers will be notified immediately when the advisory is lifted. Once the Advisory is lifted you should flush all faucets for a minimum of two minutes before using for drinking or food preparation.