Several areas in Jones County under boil water advisories after main break

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — The Jones County Water System has issued boil water advisories due to several water main breaks Friday.
According to a news release, the breaks have disrupted the water supply or caused low water pressure in parts of the county.
The first advisory affects the following areas:
- River North Blvd
- River North Cir
- Wimbledon Ln
- Trophy Ct
- Eagle Dr
- Nassau Ct
- Wedgewood Ct
- Masters Cove
- Horseshoe Bend
- River Hills Ln
- Southern Pines Ct
- River Forest Dr
- Plantation Dr
- River Pointe Dr
- Shoreline Dr
- River Knoll
- Iron Wood
- Old Ridge Way
The second advisory affects:
- Lite N Tie Rd (Addresses 111 – 944)
- Clinton Crossing Dr
- Twin Lakes Dr
- Walnut Grove Rd
- Aaron Cir
- Wesley Dr
- Caitlyn Ct
- Homer Roberts Rd
- Overland Way
- Grayson Glen Dr
- Larry Stephens Way
- India Woods Dr
- The Wy
- Railroad St
- Amy Clegg Dr
- Hidden Lakes Dr
- Annies Path
- Gray Ridge Rd.
In order to protect the public from a potential health hazard, customers that have experienced water outages and/or low water pressures are advised to use only boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking, cooking, or preparing food. To properly boil tap water for use, customers should:
• Heat water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the container;
• Continue heating the water for one minute once it begins to boil;
• Remove the water from the heat source and allow to cool before use. During a Boil Water Advisory, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that boiled tap water or bottled water be used for following:
• Drinking
• Brushing teeth
• Washing food and preparing food and baby formula
• Making ice
• Drinking water for pets
Other activities such as cloth washing, dish washing and other uses can be done without boiling tap water, if done properly.
The advisory is in effect until the Jones County Water System has completed testing to makes sure that there is no longer a public health concern. Customers will be notified immediately when the advisory is lifted. Once the Advisory is lifted you should flush all faucets for a minimum of two minutes before using for drinking or food preparation.
If you have any questions, you can call the Jones County Water Department at 478-743-3211.