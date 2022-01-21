Since 2010, the Solomon family has hosted Joshua's Birthday Bash. This year, the Solomon family hopes to bring the event back in person.

MACON, Ga. — It's been almost 13 years since Labrina and Trent Solomon lost their son Joshua to brain cancer.

"We founded Joshua's wish in memory of Joshua, and it's to raise awareness of childhood cancer and research funds for a cure for pediatric brain tumors," said Labrina Solomon.

Joshua had Diffuse Infuse Pointine Gliona (DIPG), an inoperable brain cancer that attacks the brainstem that controls the body's breathing, blood pressure, and heart rate, according to Children's Hospital.

The Solomon family hosts events like marathons and fundraisers, including their annual celebration, Joshua's Birthday Bash, "And it's to benefit the pediatric brain cancer research at St. Jude Research Hospital where he was a patient," said Solomon.

But this year is more meaningful for the Solomons.

"He would have graduated high school and ready to go off to college," said Solomon.

Joshua's Birthday Bash was held virtually last year due to the pandemic. They hope to hold next month's event in person because this year is a little more special.

"It's going to be on February 5, which would have been his 18th birthday," said Solomon.

The Solomons enjoy the work that they do and feel like Joshua is always right with them, "And at these events, we can feel his presence, like he's there in the room," they said.