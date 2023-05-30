Report ranks Hancock County as most unhealthy county in Georgia

Currently, there are two health departments in Hancock County and two primary care physicians.

13WMAZ has been following the rural county's health disparities, so we're taking a look at what is available for people.

In Sparta, there are at least two primary care physicians for the almost 8,500-populated state. In addition to the physicians, there's the Hancock Health Improvement Partnership (HHIP) and Community Health Care Systems, Inc.

HHIP is a program a part of the North Central Health Department. Six years ago, HHIP received a Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health (REACH) grant for $542,378. Chambreé Harris is the chronic disease prevention manager at HHIP. She says the money will be used to do a lot of outreach to hear about people's concerns and give them resources.

"Getting people tested for chronic disease issues, high blood pressure, diabetes, getting them enrolled in programs that are offered to them to help them prevent that, and just educating them on what going to the doctor means for them and them families," Harris said.

Hancock County doesn't have a hospital or urgent care, but Community Health Care Systems, Inc. in Sparta is working to make health care available. Site Coordinator Debra Battle says health care is available to people in the community. She says the biggest issue people in Sparta are facing is transportation.

"When you have somebody that's 60 or 70 years old and don't have a car or transportation and they have to rely on transit which takes three days to take them to an appointment, we need more accessible transportation for the elderly in the county," Battle said.

Battle says diabetes and high blood pressure are the biggest health problems for people in the county.

For people like Kathy Hopper, she wants the county to invest in healthy alternatives to keep people active.

"Someone to come in and have classes to assist people with exercise, it would benefit," Hopper said.