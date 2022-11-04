CDC finds STDs increased during first year of the COVID-19 pandemic

Health experts say the pandemic significantly affected STD surveillance and prevention efforts in 2020.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — In the early months of the pandemic in 2020, the CDC reports cases of sexually transmitted diseases decreased. However, toward the latter half of the year, cases resurged.

Health experts found reported cases of gonorrhea, syphilis, and congenital syphilis surpassed 2019 levels, but cases of chlamydia declined. The CDC notes the decline is likely due to decreased STD screening and underdiagnoses during the pandemic.

In total, 2.4 million cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis were reported. Gonorrhea cases jumped up 45 percent from 2016, and syphilis was up 52 percent. Experts say this is a continuing increase over the last decade.

Between 2019 and 2020, gonorrhea and syphilis cases increased by 10 and 7 percent, respectively.

Health experts are also focusing on the impact STDs have on newborns. New data shows between 2016 and 2020, congenital syphilis cases have more than tripled. The CDC adds congenital syphilis can cause miscarriages, premature births, stillbirths, or even the death of newborn babies. If a mother is not treated, she is likely to pass syphilis on to her baby.

During the early months of the pandemic when health experts saw a decline in cases, experts say it could be due to fewer in-person healthcare services resulting in decreased screening, diverting public health staff to respond to the pandemic, testing supply shortages, and even lapses in health insurance coverage.

“If we are to make lasting progress against STDs in this country, we have to understand the systems that create inequities and work with partners to change them. No one can be left behind,” Leandro Mena, Director of the CDC’s Division of STD Prevention said.