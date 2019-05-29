WALSALL, UK — A woman is reportedly unable to give natural birth after a surgeon removed the wrong fallopian tube during surgery.

The 27-year-old woman based out of England was suffering from an ectopic pregnancy and went to the Walsall Manor Hospital for bleeding, BBC News reports. The woman worked as a healthcare assistant for nine years at the hospital where the operation was done.

An ectopic pregnancy happens when a fertilized egg attaches itself outside of the uterus, according to americanpregnancy.org.

The pregnancy was in the right tube, and the surgeon mistakenly removed the left fallopian tube, The Guardian reports.

The same doctor called her a week later to tell her about the mixup. Now, the woman can't have children without IVF treatment.

She was angry about the mistake, adding that the surgeon "shouldn't be allowed to touch another woman," BBC News reports.

"I have had to explain [to my son] that he cannot have a brother or sister," she also told the news outlet.

She was reassigned with a new doctor and spent three days recovering in the hospital, according to The Guardian.

The woman claims the mistake ruined her life, adding that her relationship broke down and she lost her job as a result.

Dr. Matthew Lewis, the medical director of the Walsall Healthcare NHS trust provided the following statement to news outlets following the incident:

"We would once again offer our sincere apologies to the patient involved for the fact that our care fell below the standard that we would expect for anyone who uses our services.

“In this particular case, while the necessary checks were carried out before surgery and consent was given, an error was regrettably made. The trust investigates errors thoroughly in accordance with our internal governance processes, working with patients and their families, our own clinicians and staff to learn lessons and put systems in place to try and avoid such incidents.”

