ATLANTA -- A brain cancer survivor in Atlanta has an outreach charity mission to give back to other children fighting to overcome the same diagnosis.

Madison Williams is doing great, graduated high school on time, getting ready for college, and giving back.

Madison was 16-years-old in March of 2016 when her mom, Jennifer took her to the Braselton emergency room and a CT scan revealed a brain tumor and swelling over the entire left side of her brain. She was flown to Scottish Rite, her tumor was removed a few days later and she had to go to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston for 8 weeks of radiation treatments.

Here is a helicopter ride from Braselton to Scottish Rite.

She didn't let her medical history stop her dreams. Instead, she used it as fuel to power them as Madison graduated on time this last May.

She will start college at UNG in August and wants to pursue a career in neurosurgery or in biomedical engineering/pharmacy to research for a cure.

Her way of giving back right now is creating a mission called Purpose, where people can purchase a stuffed animal and a blue canary night light from an Amazon Wish List -- items are shipped to Madison’s home and they package them along with a personal message from Madison.

RELATED | Students honor friend who has brain cancer

They are delivered to children who are beginning the journey Madison has been on for two years now.

The front of the card has the message from Madison that she understands and promises that it will get better. The back side of the card explains Purpose and why we chose the two items.

Madison would love to be able to reach an entire cancer ward at Scottish Rite or even expand to as many children diagnosed with cancer as possible.

Get involved with Purpose on Amazon here. You can also learn more about Purpose from Madison's mom or through the organization's Facebook group.

Madison Williams' journey and 'Purpose' This is a treatment collage of Maddie. 01 / 16 This is a treatment collage of Maddie. 01 / 16

© 2018 WXIA