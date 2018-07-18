ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - How many times do you check your phone a day?

A new study by a group of University of Southern California scientists published in the Journal of the American Medical Association says teens who frequently use smartphones and multimedia devices are more likely to develop ADHD symptoms like inattention and impulsiveness.

“95 percent of adolescents have a smart phone and 45 percent of them have nearly constant access to the internet," said Jennifer Katzenstein, director of psychology and neuropsychology at Johns Hopkins Children’s Hospital. "As a parent, even though the study doesn’t provide causation it gives more evidence for the need to set boundaries.”

Katzenstein recommends setting the digital media exposure limit for kids to two hours a day or less, although she does acknowledge it’s challenging to do so with homework involving more technology use.

“There is data to suggest that children learn better when they’re handwriting as opposed to typing,” said Katzenstein, adding that the best thing to do is set boundaries and set a good example of when and where digital media use is appropriate.

“I can barely get either of my kids attention when they are on any of their devices but in all fairness they couldn’t get ours either,” said Michelle Pratt, mother of two and owner of Safe in the Seat. “It really causes you to have an honest conversation with your significant other and decide how you want to raise your children when it comes to technology use. For example, we have a rule that there’s no phones allowed at dinner time or in the playroom."

Katzenstein also recommends using apps that limit how much time your kid can use the internet or certain features.

The study’s authors say with a new generation growing up with social media, the findings help fill a gap in understanding how digital media and endless exposure to content may interfere with human function and development.

