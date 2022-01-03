Tested positive for COVID-19, but have mild symptoms? Here's how to recover at home

Local health professionals share ways to recover from COVID-19 from home.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — With the rise in COVID-19 cases, many people are experiencing symptoms that are not severe enough for a trip to the emergency room. Health professionals shared different ways people who have tested positive to COVID-19 can recover at home from the virus.

“Tylenol or Motrin for aches, pain and fever or drink lots of fluids. Try and stay as healthy as you can, stay away from other people if you're sick you shouldn't go near other people you shouldn't go near sick people if you're not sick,” Tom Green County Local Health Authority, Dr. James Vretis, said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the public should look out for emergency warning signs such as trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, inability to wake or stay awake and new confusion.

Vretis said it’s important to monitor your symptoms to know when you should see a doctor.

“The biggest thing I tell people is when you feel like you're really really sick it’s probably time to come see us. We would like for you to have one of those pulse like oximeters that you check your oxygen levels with. If you're checking your oxygen level at home and you're above 90, odds are we are not going to admit you to the hospital with that,” Vretis said.

Runnels County Health Authority, Dr. Brad Bundrant said it’s important to eat a balanced meal to boost immunity. However, there are some foods to avoid that may worsen the symptoms.

“I think that it’s a good idea to avoid milk products that tend to thicken the secretions, at least in my opinion. Also, spicy foods tend to make your nose run, that's probably uncomfortable other than that it’s a good idea to eat a balanced diet and vitamin C products seem to be helpful,” Bundrant said.

He said getting plenty of rest will help speed up the recovery process.

“I don't advise exercising in the first few days that you're sick and just take it easy, get lots of rest. Sleep is actually very effective at helping clear the virus more quickly,” Bundrant said.