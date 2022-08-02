Warner Robins behavioral therapy program available for teens coping with anxiety, depression

The program takes place in a fun, interactive, group-therapy setting.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Piedmont Behavioral Health is expanding its programs in Houston County for teens coping with anxiety and depression.

We visited the facility and spoke with their mental health therapists to see what the program is all about.

Not too far off Watson Boulevard, teens experiencing emotional or behavioral issues can now get help from Piedmont Behavioral mental health therapists.

Laura is a licensed mental health therapist for Piedmont Behavioral Health.

She says more teens feel a sense of isolation because of the pandemic.

"Everybody really deserves the right to cope effectively and feel good every day and have a high quality of life," Laura said.

She also says there aren't a lot of local mental health resources for 13- to 17-year-olds.

"The Houston County Board of Education has continuously reached out to us to let us know that there is a huge need here," Laura said.

Now, she and mental health therapist Lamar Lewis help middle school and high school students work on their relationships with themselves and others.

Lewis said, "Learning their relationship with things like anger and why they are angry and where the source of that is coming from is really important."

The program takes place in a "fun, interactive, group-therapy setting." That's according to Director of Clinical Operations for Piedmont Behavioral Health Sandra Gardner.

"This level of care is good for kids who are maybe seeing a therapist in the community like once a week, but it's just not enough," Gardner said, "Or they don't need inpatient care, but this is a higher level of care where they will come three days a week."

Laura said, "The more people that we can reach the healthier people will be."

Physicians, school counselors, and other therapists can refer your child, but they don't have to be referred to qualify for the program.

Piedmont says they'll offer short-term intensive programming, so students can still take part in regular school and community activities.

Their office is located in Warner Robins, near Watson Boulevard, at 402 Osigian Boulevard, Suite 100.