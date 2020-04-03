ATLANTA — President Trump's visit to Atlanta and the Centers for Disease Control this Friday appears to be back on, just hours after it was apparently taken off the president's agenda.

WHEN WILL PRESIDENT TRUMP BE IN ATLANTA?

According to the White House, President Trump is expected to land on Air Force One at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, in the Marietta area around 3:20 p.m. His visit to Atlanta follows a presidential tour of Nashville, where a tornado caused massive destruction and killed multiple people.

He will then depart Marietta en route to Atlanta around 3:30 p.m., before arriving at the CDC at around 4 p.m., according to the schedule. He will then visit the public health agency for about an hour and 15 minutes before departing for Marietta around 5:15 p.m.

He will then take off from Dobbins aboard Air Force One at 5:50 p.m., before heading for Mar-a-Lago to spend the weekend.

WHY WILL PRESIDENT TRUMP BE IN ATLANTA?

The president will be in town to tour the Atlanta-based CDC amid the spread of coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19.

The visit to the CDC follows a national bill signing, in which the president authorized the use of $8.3 billion to combat the spread of the disease. It also follows a Tuesday trip to the National Institutes of Health, as the federal government mounts a response to the spread of coronavirus.

WHO WILL BE IN ATTENDANCE?

On Thursday, Georgia Sen. David Perdue said he would accompany the president on his visit to the CDC.

“I’m extremely proud to have the CDC in Georgia. They’ve been a stalwart against all these potential pandemics over the last 50 years," Perdue said in an interview on Fox Business.

"They do a fantastic job. I give Vice President Pence credit too. He has stepped up on this testing issue, and we now have the capability to do over 1.5 million tests right now.”

11Alive has also confirmed that Sen. Kelly Loeffler will be aboard Air Force One with the President on the way to Atlanta.

WHY WAS THE CDC VISIT REMOVED FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP'S AGENDA?

According to pool reports, the President's visit to the federal agency was initially removed because there were concerns that someone at the CDC may have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Pool reporting says the CDC did not know if they would get the results in time before the president's trip, so, "out of an abundance of caution," the trip was postponed for "safety." However, the results came back as negative, prompting the visit to be added back to the schedule.

"Yesterday afternoon, we were informed that there may have been a person with the virus and they now find out that that was negative test. They've tested the person very fully and it was a negative test. So I may be going," explained the President during the bill signing. "We're going to see if they can turn it around with Secret Service. We may be going."

