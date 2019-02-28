Two elementary schools in Floyd County have confirmed cases of tuberculosis disease.

The school district posted the message on its website announcing the cases and saying they’re working with the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The agency notified them about the cases at Model Elementary and Johnson Elementary. People at risk in those schools are being tested.

“We are confident that actions by school officials and Floyd Medical Center are guarding the health of the students, staff, and public. The confirmed TB cases are being treated at home and do not present a danger to others,” Health Director for the DPH Northwest Health District Dr. Unini Odama said.

The school district said letters are going home to parents on Thursday.

According to the DPH, Georgia averages around 300 cases of TB infection every year and TB is typically found in places where people are in close contact for long periods of time, like correctional facilities, homeless shelters and schools.

WHAT IS TUBERCULOSIS

Tuberculosis is a disease that’s transmitted through the air. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it mostly affects the lungs but can also affect the brain and other organs. It can be deadly.

“The TB bacteria are put into the air when a person with active TB disease of the lungs or throat coughs, sneezes, speaks, or sings,” the CDC said.

Symptoms include feeling weak, weight loss, fever and night sweats, according to the CDC. If the TB is affecting the lungs, the symptoms include coughing, chest pain and even coughing up blood, according to the CDC.

