Nobody wants to catch the flu, and the best line of defense is getting the seasonal flu shot.

The downside is an effective yearly flu shot depends on accurately guessing what flu strains are going to infect people that year. But, that could all change as scientists work toward developing a universal flu vaccine that protects against many strains.

This week, the National Institute of Health announced it was starting the first human trial of the universal vaccine. The vaccine, also known as H1ssF_3928, is designed to teach people’s bodies to make protective immune responses against all sorts of flu viruses, according to the NIH.

The NIH said its hope for the experimental vaccine is that it will have long-lasting protection against influenza for all age groups.

