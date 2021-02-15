A mom had concerns about the COVID vaccines. She spoke to the experts herself, and here's what she found.

The vaccine hesitant mom interviews experts and gets answers to all of her questions about the safety of the vaccines.

ATLANTA — "Drawing Conclusions" follows a metro Atlanta mom on a fact-finding journey to learn more about COVID-19 vaccines. She has concerns about the speed the vaccines were developed, how they were approved and what she’s read online.

Her name is Joy Howard. 11Alive found four medical experts for her to interview on-camera. Joy conducted the interviews. She picked the questions. Her journey will role out all week long on 11Alive's Morning Rush.

Part 1: Black Community Hesitancy

Joy Howard is a 40-year-old mother of two girls in Gwinnett County. Joy’s mom, Bettye, lives with her and her husband about half the year. For months, Joy was skeptical about getting a COVID-19 vaccine, but she’s willing to learn more.

In Part 1, Joy sat down with Dr. Jayne Morgan, a cardiologist who is also Piedmont Healthcare’s clinical director of its COVID-19 task force in Atlanta. She learned about the promising results involving the Black volunteers who were part of the vaccine trials; the vaccine effectiveness of virus mutations and the chances of getting infected after getting immunized.

Like many in the Black community, Joy is skeptical of the COVID-19 vaccines. A survey of Black adults in December conducted by Kaiser revealed only 35 percent said they would get the vaccine.

Some of the participants cited the infamous, government-backed Tuskegee Syphilis study conducted in the 1930s.

The study enrolled 600 Black men, including 399 who had syphilis. The participants were tricked into believing they were getting free medical care but were instead just observed. Dozens died.

11Alive Reveal Investigator Andy Pierrotti asked Joy if that has played a role in her hesitancy.

"Oh, number one, that's the number one overall. That is, there is a distrust," Joy replied.

Dr. Morgan told Joy she got the vaccine herself a few weeks ago with little to no side effects. She explained the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine trials had a higher than average Black representation of volunteers with some promising results.

"The only subpopulation that had zero and I mean no incidences, no reports of a positive COVID infection was the Black population," Dr. Morgan said.

Part 2: COVID-19 Vaccine in Children

