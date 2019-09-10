ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a public health advisory on the risks of vaping and e-cigarettes after the state Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday the second death in Georgia due to a vaping-related lung injury.

The injury has affected more than 1,000 people around the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and there are now 14 cases in Georgia, the state DPH said.

The Georgia Department of Health added there are currently another 20 cases under review, affecting individuals ranging in age from 18-68, most of them (71 percent) male.

According to DPH, the second person to die of the lung injury "had a history of nicotine vaping, but the case is still being reviewed to determine if other substances also may have been used."

According to the CDC, the national outbreak in the lung injury appears to be tied to products containing THC.

DPH said in both deaths in the state, the patients, "were hospitalized and developed pneumonia with no known infectious cause."

“The safety of Georgians is my top priority," Gov. Kemp said. "I applaud the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Georgia Department of Public Health for their tireless work to conduct research and inform the public about this serious issue. This public health advisory will notify Georgians of the potential hazards associated with adolescent vaping and encourage youth to take proactive steps to safeguard their health and well-being. We are asking convenience stores, vape shops, and leaders in communities throughout Georgia to join us in raising awareness.”

