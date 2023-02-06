Warner Robins mayor's health initiative benefits city employees, community

The city is holding four more Fitness in the Park events for the community including a HIIT workout and hip-hop aerobics

Example video title will go here for this video

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins is offering free ways for you to get active. In May, Mayor LaRhonda Patrick launched her health initiative.

A big part of that targets city employees through biking.

"It's going to be a great activity. We've been having some pretty decent weather so far," says John Tambaroukis

Charise Stephens with Macon-Bibb County donated three bikes to Warner Robins for employees to rent out and ride.

"It's a great opportunity. It gives people who don't have access to bikes or don't have availability to bikes to just be able to come up here and take them out for fun, take them out for exercise," she says.

As a Warner Robins Patrol Officer, Tambaroukis says good fitness is important.

"It's a very hectic job, you're always on the move. You've got to keep your energy levels high. It's a very important part of the job itself," he adds.

Mayor Patrick says everyone deserves to be active.

"I don't get a chance to really work out because I sacrifice a lot for my position. A lot of us at the city, we do," says Patrick.

Now, employees will have the opportunity to bike during their breaks.

"We're also going to be doing something which would allow our employees to take some extra time away from work for health and fitness reasons," says Patrick.

These reasons must be approved. She says soon, you will be able to see bike stencils near City Hall.

"We're really excited about it, we are going to start a whole new initiative when it comes to biking and encouraging biking. You're going to start seeing some biking signs go up around City Hall and around Perkins Field," Patrick adds.

Perkins Field provides a mile's worth of track for people to bike around.

City employees also have the opportunity to meet with a newly-appointed Honorary City Physician.

"We see a benefit in having a physician that we can call on when there are hard decisions to be made for our city employees," she says.

You and your family can join the fun, too. The city is holding four more events.

- Saturday June 3 HIIT Workout

9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Activity Center 152 Maple Street Warner Robins, GA 31093

- Thursday June 8 Hike

6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Wellston Trail at Fountain Park 614 Kimberly Road Warner Robins, GA 31088

- Saturday June 10 Hip-Hop Aerobics

9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Ted Wright Park 2841 Moody Road Bonaire, GA 31005

- Thursday June 15 Indoor Fitness