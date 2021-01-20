Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin makes urgent Facebook post asking for blood, plasma donations

Fairview Park is asking COVID-19 survivors to donate their plasma to give antibodies to those who are struggling the most.

With blood donations down after the holidays, Dublin's Fairview Park Hospital is encouraging folks to give blood to the American Red Cross.

"We really need people, including those usual donors, to sign up and give so we can replenish the blood supply for those most in need," Chief Medical Officer Doctor George Harrison said.

The Hospital posted on its Facebook page asking for blood donors to consider giving, and now that post has over 60 shares online.

Harrison says they are seeing critical shortages throughout the nation, because the donations "just haven't been where they were for late November and January."

He says the problem is not that they're using more blood right now, but that the holiday season caused a slow down in regular donations.

Right now, the American Red Cross is currently in need of Type B, because it is currently "critically low."

Harrison also says anyone who has been positive with COVID-19 has antibodies, which are "immune system's battle warriors."

"When you infuse this plasma to someone who has already fought the disease, you stand a chance to beat it because you have their antibodies in your immune system to fight the disease," he said.

You can schedule all appointments online.