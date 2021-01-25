'We're really excited': Navicent Health System responds to President Biden's COVID-19 executive orders

President Joe Biden announced his national COVID-19 plan on Thursday. In it, additional funding and a major vaccination rollout.

MACON, Ga. — In his first days in office, President Joe Biden signed nearly 30 executive orders.

One order pushes for increasing the supply of PPE, tests, and vaccinations.

He says the goal is to have 100 million Americans vaccinated in 100 days.

"Many of the politicians in Washington as well as Atlanta have been charging us as leaders to get vaccinations out," Dr. Sandy Duke, Executive VP and Chief Clinical Officer at Navicent Health System, said.

He says it's a lofty goal, but they're up for the challenge.

"We're really excited to have the energy around vaccination and the initiative from the White House certainly, it's our goal as well to vaccinate as many people as possible as quickly as possible," he said.

On Jan. 18, Navicent Health opened the first mass vaccination location in the area, allowing first responders, healthcare workers, and people over the age of 65 to schedule appointments.

Duke says the first week was successful.

"We have already vaccinated nearly 1,400 people there and we are set to open another vaccination location," he said.

Duke says according to experts, the goal is to get about 80 percent of people to build up antibodies in order to slow and overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

Duke says to get millions vaccinated in the next three months would work towards accomplishing this goal.

"We've got to get lots of shots and lots of arms twice," he said.

"So 100 million in 100 days sounds like a really big number until you think about the fact that that's only 50 million people in the entire nation. How long is that going to take?," Duke said.

He adds that it can be done as long as every available vaccine location gets enough supply to keep up with the high demand. It starts on a federal level.

"It isn't going to be just CVS, it isn't going to be just Walgreens, it isn't going to be just Navicent Health, it's going to be all of us doing everything we can to get the vaccine out as quickly as we can," he said.