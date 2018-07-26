It's been trending on social media throughout the day: a recall linked to a botulism risk.

Kraft Heinz is voluntarily recalling its Taco Bell Salsa con Queso Mild Cheese Dip because of it.

But what does botulism really mean? 11Alive's Ashley Johnson is taking a look at the rare but serious illness.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it's caused by a toxin that attacks the body's nerves. The bacteria that make botulinum toxin are found naturally in many places, but it’s rare for them to make people sick.

These bacteria make spores, which act like protective coatings. They can grow and make toxin under these conditions:

Low-oxygen or no oxygen (anaerobic) environment

Low acid

Low sugar

Low salt

A certain temperature range

A certain amount of water

Some examples the CDC gives that can provide the right conditions for spores to grow are in improperly home-canned, preserved, or fermented foods.

The product recalled is a 15 oz glass jar with the individual package UPC # 021000024490 .

The company said that they're recalling about 7,000 cases of cheese dip after the product showed signs of product separation, which could result in the growth of Clostridium botulinum – a bacterium that can cause life-threatening illnesses or death.

Botulism can cause symptoms such as general weakness, dizziness, double vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. It can also cause trouble breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distention, and constipation.

It's hard for doctors to diagnose botulism, but once it's discovered, it can be treated. Learn more about the different kinds of botulism on the CDC's website.

