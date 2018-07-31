It feels as gross as it sounds. And the Hand, Foot, and Mouth disease is keeping pediatricians busy.

Experts say there's been a recent uptick in the highly contagious illness. As school districts are preparing for classes to begin, it's something that parents should be conscious of right now.

The infection was brought back to the spotlight after New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard was placed on the 10-day disabled list last week after contracting HFMD.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, it usually affects infants and children younger than 5 years old. However, it can sometimes occur in older children and adults. Some of the symptoms early on are fever, reduced appetite, sore throat and a feeling of being unwell. It spreads through bodily fluid.

"A skin rash on the palms of the hands and soles of the feet may also develop over one or two days as flat, red spots, sometimes with blisters. It may also appear on the knees, elbows, buttocks or genital area," according to the CDC's website.

Photo: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Once someone is infected, they can pass it to others through direct contact, such as hugging, touching contaminated surfaces, changing diapers or respiratory secretions, like coughing or sneezing.

Another way most parents aren't aware of, is by swallowing recreational water, like from a swimming pool.

Experts also say the illness is most contagious during the first week.

Director at Kids R Kids, Jennifer Paschal, talked to 11Alive's La'Tasha Givens about how they are combating it.

"Young children, toddlers and infants that have mouthing toys, as they put something down, we have a bucket, a bin that they go into, and they're sanitized before they are reintroduced to the group," she explained.

"We also have a zono sanitation device, Paschal continued. "It's a machine that disinfects all the toys and their mats. There's constant hand washing."

The CDC also has more information about symptoms and other resources on its website.

