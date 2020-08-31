WHO survey shows coronavirus impact on countries' health systems

The World Health Organization found 90 percent of countries reported "disruptions to essential health services" since the pandemic began.

TAMPA, Fla. — The World Health Organization recently published a survey about the impact COVID-19 has had on health systems.

It collected data from 105 countries in five regions from March until June. It found 90 percent of counties experienced "disruption" to health services.

So what kinds of disruptions?

It found most countries reported routine and elective surgeries were suspended, while critical care, like cancer screenings and treatment and HIV therapy were interrupted in low-income countries.

It broke down the most frequently-disrupted areas. They include routine immunization and outreach services and facility-based services, non-communicable disease diagnosis and treatment, family planning and contraception, treatment for mental health disorders, along with cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Potentially life-saving emergency services were disrupted in almost a quarter of countries. That includes disruptions to 24-hour emergency room services, urgent blood transfusions and emergency surgery.

The WHO is developing the COVID19: Health Services Learning Hub. It'll be online and allow sharing of experiences and learning from innovative country practices that can inform the collective global response.

