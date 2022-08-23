'Free to the employees': YKK in Macon opens on-site health clinic

YKK USA employs 700 people at their Macon site, and now employees have access to a medical clinic at their plant on Chestney Road.

MACON, Ga. — YKK USA, a manufacturing company that creates zippers, employs 700 people at their Macon site, and now, employees have access to a medical clinic at their plant on Chestney Road.

Deborah Williams has worked at YKK for close to 40 years. She says the clinic makes her feel like she's with her personal care doctor.

"The biggest thing is that the clinic is free to the employees," Williams said.

Williams works as a master scheduler manager at YKK.

"The clinic is awesome. I've been to the clinic twice. You can come in and get your meds and you don't have to worry about the cost of taking that from somewhere else that you might need that money for," Williams said.

The clinic has a range of care options for employees like access to flu, COVID-19, strep, and pregnancy tests.

Kenneth Evans, the industrial health nurse for YKK, says, "A lot of men are less likely to seek healthcare, especially in the middle Georgia areas."

Evans says the main reason the company started the clinic was to treat chronic conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes.

"Especially at an earlier age, if you do not treat that condition, then you are running the risk of a stroke or heart attack that's going to put you out of work earlier in life," Evans said.

Of course, they treat things like aches and pains.

"Not having to take time off and just being able to come up here and get your care, I think that means a lot," Williams said.

Williams thinks clinics like this benefit the company, too. She thinks it could help cut down on the number of employees calling out for health-related reasons.

"I think employees would be more comfortable coming into a small setting like this and they would really open up to what's going on with them," Williams said.