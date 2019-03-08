HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Early Saturday morning, Henry County fire crews said they rescued a man from a car that had gone into a pond near McDonough.

According to fire officials, units responded to reports of a car in the water at 1720 Lake Dow Road.

When they arrived, they said they found a car partially submerged in a small pond next to Pilgreen's Steakhouse.

Crew members said they could see the driver was conscious and that his head was above water inside the car, but he wouldn't respond to them or answer their questions.

While they tried to communicate with the driver, they said the car began to slide further underwater.

Officials said the commander on the scene made the decision to send one rescuer into the water to try to get the driver out.

Once the driver was removed from the car safely and helped back to shore, the driver was evaluated by an EMS crew on the scene. The crew said the driver chose not to be taken to a hospital.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

